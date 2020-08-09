CANTON — For the months of August and September, customers in TAUNY’s North Country Folkstore will receive an 8x10 color photograph by Massena photographer Dorothy Badger for every $25 spent. Individual photos will be on sale for $5 each.
The photos, taken between 1979-2006, capture lovely views and beautiful scenes of the Northern Adirondacks and the St. Lawrence River Valley in all seasons. Many of the scenes captured in the photographs are no longer visible due to changes in the landscape over the years, including the growth of trees that now block some of the views.
Badger, a well-known photographer from the North Country, has donated a collection of her images to TAUNY to raise funds to support the organization’s mission. In 2019, special sales of the images generated thousands of dollars
The current promotion in the Folkstore is an incentive from the artist to encourage sales to help TAUNY make up pandemic-related loss of income. There are dozens of choices of images and customers will be able to select what they like.
“We are very grateful to Dorothy for her support of TAUNY’s work, especially in these difficult times. Her photographs capture the essence of our region and this is a special opportunity to bring her work home or share it as a gift with someone else,” says Executive Director Jill Breit.
The TAUNY Center is located at 53 Main Street, Canton. TAUNY is a non-profit organization dedicated to helping people understand and appreciate the folk traditions and local culture of everyday life, present and past, in the north country. To do so, TAUNY seeks to research and preserve a record of diverse groups, customs and traditions; to recognize and empower traditional arts and artists; to identify and promote regional identity; and to provide opportunities for people of all ages to learn about folklore and culture. More information is available at tauny.org.
