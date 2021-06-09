Team slots sold out for Oswego Industries’ 15th Annual Golf Tournament

FULTON - Oswego Industries, a non-profit organization based in Fulton, that supports individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities, has announced team slots are full for its 15th Annual Golf Tournament fundraiser, which is taking place at Battle Island Golf Course in Fulton on Saturday, June 12.
“We are honored by the support from the community and area businesses,” said Rebekkah Frisch, Marketing and Communications Associate at Oswego Industries.
For those still interested in supporting the tournament but unable to play, 50/50 raffle tickets are available for $10 each. The pot is currently over $2,000. The winning ticket will be drawn over Facebook Live at the conclusion of the tournament. Ticket holders do not need to be present at the event in order to win.
The captain and crew tournament is being presented by Exelon Generation. Additional event sponsors include Key Bank, C. J. Demars Mechanical, and Concord Insurance.
“We are proud to support Oswego Industries and the important work that they do for adults with disabilities in our community,” said Pat Navin, site vice president, James A FitzPatrick Nuclear Power Plant. “Oswego Industries stands for inclusion and innovation, two concepts that are important to our team at the nuclear sites, and to our company. We applaud their efforts and are happy to be sponsoring this year’s tournament.”
Limited sponsorship opportunities are still available, including raffle baskets for the day of the event. Learn more by calling 315-598-3108, ext. 232 or emailing Rebekkah Frisch at rfrisch@oswegoind.org.
