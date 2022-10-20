MASSENA — Neither vandalism nor wind damage was going to stop John Roder from providing some Halloween fright for the 11th year.
Temple’s Halloween Haunt opens tonight and Saturday night at 112 Maple St. in Massena, with another opening on Oct. 28 and 29. Dress warmly because the event will be held weather permitting, running during a light drizzle, but closing if there’s heavy rain.
Child-friendly haunts will be offered from 6 to 7 p.m., with scarier events from 7 to 9 p.m., or later if there is a demand. Admission is $5 per person.
“It’s always $5. I will never go over that price,” said Mr. Roder, a local fitness instructor.
A portion of the proceeds will benefit the Massena Rescue Squad this year.
“The fine men and women of the squad and their hard training has saved countless lives and handled emergency situations diligently,” Mr. Roder said.
He said this year’s haunt will be unlike what anyone has seen the previous years. They’ll go through a maze, but won’t meeting the typical frightful characters one would expect from a Halloween haunt.
“Without giving out too much information, this is going to be a type of haunt that I’ve never done before. There should be nothing traditional about this haunt whatsoever. You have to walk through and you’re going to be surprised what’s inside. It won’t be traditional,” Mr. Roder said.
So, don’t go looking for zombies or Jason Vorhees or Michael Myers.
“I usually have a theme or different rooms. For the most part, this haunt is focused on one main thing,” he said.
It all started 11 years ago at the former KB Toys in the St. Lawrence Centre mall. Mr. Roder received permission from the general manager to set up his very first haunt.
“That was on a whim. I just wanted to do it for fun,” he said.
There was no admission charge, just leave what you’d like in the money box, with the donation earmarked for the Massena Community Center.
“Without any admission charge, it was close to $800,” Mr. Roder said. ‘That’s where I started saying, ‘I can do this every year and do good for the community and pay back the community.’”
Although he had other things on his plate this year, he said he still wanted to continue the Halloween tradition.
“I didn’t want to let anybody down. They expect this, they want this. Who am I to deny that? And the community loves it. It’s for a good cause every year,” he said. “Halloween is a good time of the year. It wasn’t my favorite in the past, but now it has become my favorite because Halloween has a purpose for me now — the haunt. That’s why I love doing it every year.”
Mr. Roder ran into a couple of difficulties along the way this year, but got them resolved. First, it was vandalism and then a nasty wind storm.
“I could not believe that. I showed up one day and went out back and I saw everything torn apart. I said, ‘Oh my goodness, the wind must have destroyed that.’ As I got closer, wires were cut, clean cut. I had to fix that up, and then literally the very next day, I came in and saw the wind took it out. This is the first time I’ve ever done it outside. I had to teach myself how to anchor it down,” he said.
As an added bonus this year, a limited number of free costumes will be available near the admission area inside The Temple. It’s on a first-come, first-served basis starting at 6 p.m.
“My good friends, Jamie and Matt Crosby donated free costumes last year. They had over 50 of them. This year, I think they have 60 to 70, if not more. They set up shop right in The Temple. It saves a lot of parents. Halloweens are extremely expensive,” Mr. Roder said.
Sponsorship helps make the haunts a reality, and there’s a number of them, he said.
“More than last year, which is awesome. Each year, it seems like more and more local businesses want to jump on board,” he said.
A list of the sponsors and more information about Temple’s Halloween Haunt can be found on the event Facebook page, http://wdt.me/zMGoaX.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.