MASSENA — A benefit hockey tournament returns to the Massena Arena starting Friday. The Massena Memorial Foundation’s 10th annual “Droppin’ the Gloves on Cancer” women’s and co-ed hockey tournament runs from Friday to Sunday to raise money in support of cancer initiatives in the north country.
Games begin at 7 p.m. Friday, noon Saturday and 9 a.m. Sunday. All of the games are free to attend.
Teams are guaranteed three games, and the top two point-winners for each division will play for the championship on Sunday. Games will consist of two 25-minute running time periods.
This year’s proceeds will help purchase two new ultrasound tables for Massena Memorial Hospital’s Medical Imaging Department. Ultrasound is used to diagnose many cancers such as breast, gynecological, testicular, prostate, kidney, bladder, thyroid, liver and pancreatic.
In the past, teams have come from as far away as Ottawa, Rochester, Buffalo, Burlington and Prescott, Ontario to compete. Women must be 20 or older, and men must be 30 or older to participate.
As part of the fundraising effort, honor jerseys can be sponsored to honor people’s fights against cancer and help support others. The honor jerseys will be posted along the glass during the tournament.
Droppin’ the Gloves on Cancer started a year after a group of women in the Tri-Town area — some with hockey backgrounds and a few putting on hockey gear for the first time — organized for a weekly event that combined exercise and socialization. At the time, there were only a couple of other teams in the area to play against, and the creation of the tournament provided an opportunity for more competition and a chance to benefit local women battling cancer.
The tournament was founded to help women with gynecological and breast cancer and started out as a women’s tournament, but eventually went co-ed by request and now addresses cancer issues in men.
To register or for more information, contact Julia Rose at jrose@massenahospital.org or call 315-769-4602.
