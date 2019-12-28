5th District raises funds for airport military courtesy room

SYRACUSE - Thanks to the Department of New York’ 5th District, the Gregory J. Harris Military Courtesy Room got a $3,000 boost to serve military men and women traveling through Syracuse’s Hancock International Airport.
It all began with a visit to the lounge in October, during which 5th District Commander Lawrence Behling challenged his Auxiliary and Sons counterparts (Diane Butler and Shawn Mills) to help raise funds for the military courtesy lounge by Dec. 8.
District Commander Behling and District Auxiliary President Butler returned with several others on Oct. 10 to present the $3,000.
The lounge is “one of only a handful of privately funded military lounges in the nation,” according to its website. “…We provide our servicemen and women with snacks, beverages and a comfortable place to wait and rest for flights or transportation to many of the local military installations, in particular Ft. Drum — a US Army base located a little over an hour north of Syracuse. Ft. Drum is home to the 10th Mountain Division and the majority of the military traffic we see comes from these amazing men and women. It truly is an honor to serve them.”
The lounge is named after a Marine radioman who was captured in Vietnam in 1966 and is still MIA (missing in action).
The American Legion 5th district covers the counties of Herkimer, Jefferson, Lewis, Oneida, Onondaga and Oswego.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.