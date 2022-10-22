Thanks to motorcycle ‘run,’ Last Station fundraising hits $70,000

DEXTER —Following a Sept. 10 successful motorcycle ride benefit, Stub’s Run, sponsored by Caprara’s Harley Davidson, Adams Center, the funding thermometer for the Last Station project has been raised to $70,000.
“We are getting to the top, but we are finding that due to the increased cost of materials, that we’re likely going to have to raise more than our original building estimates,” said project chairman Gerry A. Kostyk.
The next fundraising event for the project will be when firefighters host a drive-through chicken barbecue at the Dexter Fire Station on Sunday, Nov. 6 .
“The dinner starts at 11:30, but people start lining up at 10:30,” Mr. Kostyk said. “The chicken goes fast.”
The Dexter Historical Society and the Dexter Volunteer Fire Dept. Inc. joined forces two years ago for The Last Station — a Dexter building that will house two treasured historical pieces of equipment from the Dexter Fire Department along with various other memorabilia relating to the village’s heritage of firefighters and firefighting.
Stub’s Run honors Glenn “Stub” Heise, who died in February, 2021 at the age of 88. He was a life member of Smith Savage Post American Legion of Dexter, Dexter Masonic Lodge 1072, Dexter Fire Department and Ambulance Squad and was a former village trustee of Dexter. He enjoyed riding his various motorcycles.
