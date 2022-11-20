HEUVELTON — A Thanksgiving Day 5k race will benefit the Heuvelton food pantry.
It will start at the Heuvelton Fire Department, 95 North State St., at 9:45 a.m. Registration starts at 9 a.m.
The entry fee is a donation of two or more non-perishable food items.
