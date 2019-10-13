OSWEGO - Human Concerns, Inc. will accept applications for its annual distribution of Thanksgiving Dinner Baskets through Nov. 15. Baskets will be picked-up from 9 a.m.-noon on Monday, Nov. 25 by those who have registered.
Households of two or more are eligible if they reside within the Oswego City School District. Register Monday through Friday at noon and 2:45 p.m., at the food pantry, located at 85 E. Fourth St., Oswego. People must bring with them proof of residence for each household member 18 years and older (current mail with their name and address) and identification for each member of the household.
“Thanks to the generosity of Oswego Fire Fighters, local growers, our hardworking volunteers and the Oswego community, we will be able to provide nutritious dinner supplies for a full meal to all eligible local families in need”, says Director JoAnn Locy.
“Based on our daily distribution numbers, we see a growing need for assistance here in Oswego. We are pleased to receive food or monetary contributions any time. If any group or individuals would like to sponsor one or more families for the holidays, please contact us.”
For more information, contact Human Concerns at 315-342-7301.
