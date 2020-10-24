Thanksgiving basket applications from Human Concerns

OSWEGO - Human Concerns, Inc. will accept applications for its annual distribution of Thanksgiving Dinner Baskets through Friday, Nov. 13. Register Monday – Friday between noon and 3 p.m. at the Human Concerns food pantry, located at 85 E. Fourth St., Oswego. Households of two or more are eligible if they reside within the Oswego City School District.
To register wear a mask and bring identification for every member of a household and, for all those 18 years and older, they require a piece of mail showing their name and current address. People must live within the Oswego City School District to be eligible.
Baskets will be picked-up at the Human Concerns food pantry from 9 a.m.–noon only for those with last names starting with the letters A-L on Monday, Nov. 23 and for those with last names starting with the letters M-Z on Tuesday, Nov. 24 by those who have registered. Wear a mask and practice social distancing.
“Thanks to the generosity of Oswego Fire Fighters, local growers, our hardworking volunteers and the Oswego community, we will be able to provide nutritious dinner supplies for a full meal to all eligible local families in need”, says director JoAnn Locy. “Based on our daily distribution numbers, we see a growing need for assistance here in Oswego. We are pleased to receive food or monetary contributions any time. If any group or individuals would like to sponsor one or more families for the holidays, please contact us”.
For more information, contact Human Concerns at 315-342-7301.
