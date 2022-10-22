OSWEGO - Human Concerns, Inc. is accepting registration for its annual Thanksgiving giveaway. Each family receives all the food to make a complete dinner, frozen turkey through pie.
Registration will be daily from noon-2:45 p.m. through Thursday, Nov. 10 at the pantry, located at 85 E. Fourth St., Oswego.
To register, they require an ID for each person in a household (e.g., SS card, insurance card, photo ID), and for everyone 18 years of age and older, they also require a current piece of mail with the name and address. They will take registrations for single-person households again this year.
Pickup will be held on Monday, Nov. 21 for everyone whose last name begins with A through L and Tuesday, Nov. 22 for everyone with a last name beginning with M through Z. They are unable to deliver baskets.
For more information, contact Human Concerns at 315-342-7301.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.