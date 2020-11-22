OSWEGO — The Oswego County Salvation Army Corps will serve a take-out traditional Thanksgiving dinner from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., or until they run out of food, on Wednesday, Nov. 25. It will be available at 73 W. Second St. in Oswego.
Contributions of dinner fixings from the community would be most welcome, including pies, stuffing, rolls, yams, turkeys, marshmallows, and individual drinks. Supplies may be dropped off at 73 W. Second St., Oswego, Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., as soon as convenient but by Nov. 23 at the latest.
The familiar Christmas kettles began appearing on Nov. 13, but in the absence of fundraisers this year and the reduced number of shoppers at the stores, direct mail and online contributions are especially important. Credit card contributions may be made by going to empire.salvationarmy.org and clicking the make a gift button.
Gifts by check may be mailed to Oswego County Salvation Army, PO Box 146, Oswego, NY 13126. All gifts will be credited to the Oswego County Corps.
