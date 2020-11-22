Thanksgiving with the Salvation Army

Watertown, NY (13601)

Today

Showers this morning, becoming a steady rain during the afternoon hours. Snow may mix in. High around 40F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch..

Tonight

Rain. Low 36F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a half an inch.