Thanksgiving with The Salvation Army

OSWEGO - With all the disruptions and challenges of the past two years, some may be finding it difficult to think of the people in the community who struggle to feed and clothe their families and pay their bills under even normal circumstances. But the approaching Thanksgiving and Christmas holidays are exactly the times to shift the focus from problems to the many blessings. The Salvation Army works to do that every day of the year for many families in the community.
The Oswego County Salvation Army Corps will serve a traditional Thanksgiving dinner from 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m., or until they run out of food on Wednesday, Nov. 24. It will be available at 73 W. Second St. in Oswego; either dine in or take out. Masks will be required in the building.
Contributions of dinner fixings from the community would be most welcome, including pies, rolls, turkeys, and cranberry sauce. Supplies may be dropped off at 73 W. Second St., Oswego, Monday through Friday, 10 a.m.-3 p.m., as soon as convenient but by Nov. 22 at the latest.
The familiar Christmas kettles will begin appearing soon but, in the absence of fundraisers this year and the reduced number of shoppers at the stores, direct mail and online contributions are especially important. Credit card contributions may be made by going to empire.salvationarmy.org and clicking the Make A Gift button. Gifts by check may be mailed to Oswego County Salvation Army, PO Box 146, Oswego, NY 13126. All gifts from this county will be credited to the Oswego County Corps.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.