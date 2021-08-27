The Alliance Mercantile helps those struggling in the community

OSWEGO - The Oswego Alliance Church opened The Alliance Mercantile in April and have served a few dozen families from the community with non-perishable food items, non-food items, household goods, and clothing. They encourage all people with a voucher or those on some kind of public assistance to come and check out the store. The Mercantile is located at the Oswego Alliance Community Center, 370 Thompson Road, Oswego and is open every Friday, 11 a.m.-3 p.m.
With a voucher or public assistance information people will be able to spend $10 each month. Vouchers are available to those in need at various organizations throughout the Oswego community including schools, churches, Salvation Army, Human Concerns and DSS.
Pastor Danny Fierro said, “We are excited to reach out to those in our community who are struggling to make ends meet.”
If people would like further information, contact the church office at 315-342-5493.
