The Alliance Mercantile hosts food giveaway and chance to shop at Mercantile

OSWEGO - The Alliance Mercantile will host a food giveaway at 4 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 30. Those who have proof of public assistance, are invited to come in and shop at the Mercantile that will be open 4-6 p.m.
The Mercantile is located at the Oswego Alliance Community Center, 370 Thompson Road, Oswego and is open every Friday, 11 a.m.-3 p.m.
If people would like further information, contact the church office 315-342-5493.
