The Arc of Oswego County awarded $12,000 in grants from NYSARC Trust Services

FULTON - The Arc of Oswego County, a not-for-profit organization based in Fulton that supports people with disabilities, has been awarded $12,000 in grants from the Trustee Management Board of NYSARC Trust Services to support The Arc of Oswego County’s recreation program.
NYSARC Trust Services administers supplemental needs trusts (SNT) and pooled trusts that can make dramatic improvements to the lives of people with disabilities by enabling individuals to maintain eligibility for Medicaid and other means-tested government benefit programs. For 2020, NYSARC Trust Services will fulfill its commitment to enhancing the lives of people with disabilities by awarding a total of $2,636,000 in grants to The Arc New York Chapters statewide.
NYSARC Trust Services awarded The Arc of Oswego County $12,000 to support new recreational opportunities in 2020 and enrich the lives of the more than 300 individuals it serves. The Arc of Oswego County has used the recreation grant funds to fund various opportunities throughout the year, including the recent Drive-Through of the Seasons. This event and others like it have allowed the chapter to stay safely connected and engaged with people who haven’t been comfortable participating in face-to-face services since March.
