The Arc of Oswego County awarded $15,000 in grants from NYSARC Trust Services

FULTON - The Arc of Oswego County, a not-for-profit organization based in Fulton that supports people with intellectual and developmental disabilities, has been awarded $15,000 in grants from the Trustee Management Board of NYSARC Trust Services to support The Arc of Oswego County’s recreation program.
NYSARC Trust Services administers supplemental needs trusts (SNT) that can make dramatic improvements to the lives of people with disabilities while enabling individuals to maintain eligibility for public benefits programs, such as Medicaid or SSI. For 2019, NYSARC Trust Services is proud to fulfill its commitment to enhancing the lives of people with disabilities by awarding a total of $2,933,000 in grants to The Arc New York chapters statewide.
This year, The Arc of Oswego County received $15,000 to provide new recreational opportunities and enrich the lives of the more than 150 people it supports. The Arc of Oswego County plans to use the recreation grants to support its annual camping trip. Some of the funds were also used earlier this summer to provide individuals with disabilities the opportunity to participate in a fishing tournament hosted by The Arc of Oswego County, complete with several charter boats on Lake Ontario—an experience many of the participating individuals had never been able to enjoy before.
To learn more about The Arc call (315) 598-3108 or online at arcofoswegocounty.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.