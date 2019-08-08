The Arc of Oswego County hosted inaugural fishing tournament in memory of Alex Sheldon

FULTON - The Arc of Oswego County, a non-profit organization based in Fulton, that supports individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities, hosted the Alex Sheldon Memorial Fishing Tournament in honor of an individual who received services through The Arc and passed away unexpectedly over the winter. Sheldon, an individual supported by The Arc of Oswego County, had participated in a fishing trip through the agency’s respite program last summer and had a great time, prompting the agency to establish the tournament in his memory.
The agency’s respite program organized the tournament, which included five charter boats from K & G Lodge in Pulaski. Individuals were able to take home a variety of prizes for participating, including gift cards to Gander Mountain, paint own fishing lure blanks and keychain tape measures.
In addition to the tournament, The Arc also held a picnic at the Ancient Order of the Hibernians afterwards. This gave supported individuals and their families—as well as Alex Sheldon’s family—the opportunity to share memories of Sheldon and stories about their time on the water.
“We’re proud to keep Alex’s memory alive through this tournament,” said Executive Director Laurie Davis. The tournament, which was free of charge to individuals participating in The Arc of Oswego County’s respite program, was made possible by a donation from the family of Alex Sheldon and by a recreation grant from the Trustee Management Board of NYSARC Trust Services. Prizes were donated by Gander Mountain, while the Ancient Order of the Hibernians donated their time to grill and serve lunch.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.