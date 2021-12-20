The Arc of Oswego County receives $1,000 donation in memory of Tammi Kay Grace

FULTON - The Arc of Oswego County, a Fulton-based non-profit organization that supports individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities (IDD), has received a $1,000 donation from Michelle Petrie in memory of her mother, Tammi Kay Grace, who passed on in September. The donation was made to the agency’s Seniors program, which aims to preserve skills in aging adults with IDD.
“My mother cared deeply about the community,” said Petrie. “This donation helps ensure her spirit of generosity lives on.”
The donation will be used to purchase holiday gifts for the individuals in the agency’s Seniors Program, where Petrie is a Direct Support Professional (DSP).
Services that The Arc of Oswego County provides for people with intellectual and/or developmental disabilities include day habilitation programs for seniors, community habilitation for adults, recreational and respite activities for people of all ages, and guardianship and planning assistance for families.
The Arc of Oswego County is a private, not-for-profit organization which has been providing programs and services to individuals with disabilities since 1953. Services include recreational and respite activities, senior day habilitation programs, guardianship and planning assistance, and more. Its mission is to be a leader in the field of developmental disabilities, committed to meeting the needs of individual growth, productivity, and independence through education, advocacy, and increased community acceptance and participation. Its sister agency, Oswego Industries, Inc., provides services to children and adults with disabilities: together, they create a comprehensive support system for Oswego County residents with disabilities. Find more information online at www.arcofoswegocounty.org.
