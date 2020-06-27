FULTON — The Arc of Oswego County, a Fulton-based nonprofit agency that supports adults with developmental disabilities, has received a $7,500 grant from the Oswego County COVID-19 Fund, an affiliate fund of the Central New York Community Foundation.
The agency was provided the grant to advance essential programming for people with disabilities, including respite and day habilitation for seniors. The agency has had to transition many services to being administered off-site and/or virtually for safety reasons amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Funding from this grant has been used to purchase mobile devices so that essential staff have the tools they need to continue offering program services to people with disabilities.
“There has been a shift in service provision due to the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Laurie Davis, executive director of The Arc of Oswego County, “and no matter what the future holds, the people we support deserve to have stable access to the programs we provide.”
Support for this grant has been provided by the Richard S. Shineman Foundation, the United Way of Greater Oswego County, and the Oswego County Community Foundation.
The Arc of Oswego County is a private, not-for-profit organization which has been providing programs and services to children and seniors with disabilities since 1953. Services include recreational and respite activities, senior day habilitation programs, guardianship and planning assistance, and more. Its mission is to be a leader in the field of developmental disabilities, committed to meeting the needs of individual growth, productivity, and independence through education, advocacy, and increased community acceptance and participation. Its sister agency, Oswego Industries, Inc., provides services to adults with disabilities: together, they create a comprehensive support system for Oswego County residents with disabilities. Find more information online at www.arcofoswegocounty.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.