The Arc of Oswego County receives holiday donation

FULTON - Sisters Pam Murabito and Brenda Bombard have long been supporters of The Arc of Oswego County — the agency’s Hughes Building is named after their parents, who dedicated their lives to supporting people with disabilities. Their sister Debbie spent a number of years receiving services there as a senior with disabilities. This holiday season, the sisters decided to make a donation to the agency’s seniors program.
“Despite the ongoing challenges [of 2020, The Arc] is continuing to provide seniors with a place to socialize while keeping them safe,” said donor Pam Murabito. “Our family would like to help make their Christmas a joyful celebration, and we are giving this gift with past, present, and future gratitude.”
The donation is being used to purchase holiday gifts for all of the individuals enrolled in the agency’s seniors program. The program provides day habilitation services to seniors with intellectual and/or developmental disabilities to help each person maintain their mobility and essential life skills.
“It’s all about helping everyone we support live life to the fullest,” said Alissa Viscome, Associate Executive Director of Program at The Arc of Oswego County. “The Hughes sisters’ generosity will help us make even more of an impact this holiday season.”
The Arc of Oswego County is a private, not-for-profit organization which has been providing programs and services to children and seniors with disabilities since 1953. Services include recreational and respite activities, senior day habilitation programs, guardianship and planning assistance, and more. Its mission is to be a leader in the field of developmental disabilities, committed to meeting the needs of individual growth, productivity and independence through education, advocacy, and increased community acceptance and participation. Its sister agency, Oswego Industries, Inc., provides services to adults with disabilities: together, they create a comprehensive support system for Oswego County residents with disabilities. Find more information, including how to support the agency, online at www.arcofoswegocounty.org.
