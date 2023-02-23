The Beacon supports autism 5K

OSWEGO - Once again The Beacon Executive Suites has been named top sponsor of the 8th Annual “Irish Out Run Autism” 5K, slated for 9 a.m. on Saturday, March 4.
“We are extremely grateful to have the continued support from The Beacon and the Avery family,” noted Oswego County Autism Task Force President, Tammy Thompson.
The event beginning and ending at The Press Box, 29 E. First St., will benefit the Oswego County Autism Task Force and scholarships for Oswego County students on the autism spectrum.
“The Task Force is so thankful for the Avery’s who continue to support the Autism community through this event year after year,” noted race director, Julie Chetney.
The run/walk will take participants through Oswego’s East side and scenic Fort Ontario area beginning at 9 a.m. on March 4. Registration is open until noon on March 3. Visit www.raceroster.com
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.