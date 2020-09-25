PHOENIX — Of all the paid promotional variations available to cities, towns, and villages in Oswego County, none beats what Phoenix has developed over the past 25 years for free. The Bridge House Brats, a group of about 50 eight-to-17-year-old volunteers dedicated to public service and local economic development, win that public relations contest hands down.
After all, what other organization paints every storefront in town, sweeps the streets, maintains the park and a local museum, plants flowers, serves breakfast, lunch, and dinner to visiting boaters, senior citizens, and the general public, from local restaurants, personally delivered? What other organization will help you pump out your boat, or clean your boat, or walk you through downtown on a guided tour, or walk your dog, all at no charge?
Every Monday and Friday they sponsor concerts in Henley Park by the Oswego River; every day they give free coffee, lemonade, or ice tea to anyone who wants it.
Their headquarters is the late 19th-century Bridge House on the canal at Lock 1, though the bridge it used to raise and lower is no longer there. Half the bright-white, somewhat oddly-shaped, disproportionately-tall structure right on the water’s edge is the Brats’ office or “Brat Shack,” as is painted outside its door, plastered floor to ceiling, including the ceiling, with photos of and drawings by 25-years-worth of Brats along with numerous press clippings. The other half of the House is a jam-packed museum of local heritage memorabilia and Native American culture on multiple floors connected by rather steep ship ladders, which, though a bit daunting, certainly add to the authentic atmosphere.
It’s from these headquarters that the Brats come out to welcome visiting boaters from around the world as they come in to dock just yards from the Bridge House along a very welcoming dock with plenty of chairs and adorned with flags making for a fine place to comfortably sit by the river and watch the world go by. If you’d like to order some food, the Brats, dressed in aprons and their Brat shirts, with official restaurant order pads in hand, will take your order from the many local menus they provide and then go to the restaurant that makes your meal and bring it back to you.
Cathy Lee has overseen this organization since its inception.
“The kids just decided they’d bring pride to the village,” Lee said of the first Brats. “They wanted to make changes in the village 25 years ago, and I said, ‘You can do it on your own,’ and they did.”
The first thing they did was build a pavilion down by the river and clean up the overgrown weedy land that became Henley Park. The next group of Brats came up with the idea to have a place to welcome boaters and a museum about the original Native Americans of the area and the lift bridge.
They just needed a place.
A group of senior citizens had been trying to maintain the park originally, but it finally became too much.
“The older people got out of it, because the bad kids were taking over the park,” Lee said. “They didn’t want to stay here anymore. The lawn wasn’t getting mowed. Nothing was happening. So, the kids and I that were painting and getting things done told the mayor (Carole Sponable) we’d take over the place and make it a tourist center. And so, she agreed and became a volunteer for the rest of her life.
“So, we started out just helping them pump out their boats,” Lee said, “and we put up a sign saying ‘Free coffee.’ And it’s still free today.”
It’s a lot more than just free coffee today, 25 years later, but one thing hasn’t changed, and that’s what it all does for the Brats.
“They’re eight years old and they wait on people,” Lee said. The younger ones seem really grown up when they wait on people. They learn communication skills. And they learn how to care and share. The more they care and share, the more motivated they are to do more things, and that brings leadership. They’ve gone on to do really great things. One girl (Samantha Furco) raised enough money to build a handicapped playground in town.
“One (of the original Brats) works in Washington (Larry Provost, director of military cemeteries), one works in the Pentagon (Ben Bonnett, making training films), one’s a state trooper in Fulton (Shawn Mercer), two of them became president of their college’s student body (Tim Barnhart being one),” Lee continued. “We have a doctor. We have all kinds of kids that have gone on to do great things.”
Billy Hall became an EMT (emergency medical technician).
James Lynch has been the Phoenix village administrator since 2014. Ryan Wood went on to become mayor of Phoenix.
And though “dating site” is not mentioned in the Brats’ mission statement, Shawn Mercer’s future wife, Courtney Mercer, was an original Brat too.
“They took pride in the community,” Lee said of the Brats. “They brought pride back, and it caught on. People would come out and help us weed whack and do some other things that needed to be done. Boaters have helped us put tables on the dock. They built a souvenir stand for us. They did a lot of things for us. One gave us a marine radio. People come forward, and it’s catching on.
“The boaters talk about it all the time,” Lee continued. “They say everybody should have it. They hear about the Brats, and they come to meet the Brats. We’re in a lot of blogs and magazines for boaters. The boaters really make the kids feel great. They come from all over the world. Some people speak French, some people speak German. They come across the ocean. They tell stories to the kids of when their boat was surrounded by whales. The kids learn so many things from the boaters.”
One of those boater couples, Roger and Maggie Kilgore of Longboat, Fla., were so impressed by the Brats, they wrote a note of appreciation to then-mayor Anthony Fratto in 2012.
“My wife and I traveled 1,500 miles by water last year on our boat from Maine through Canada and finally back to the Erie Canal,” their letter began. “There were many beautiful places we enjoyed along the way, but none compared to the warmth and hospitality we experienced at your fine village!
“The Bridge Brats, as trained & supervised by Cathy and Carole, were the most refreshing and memorable experience of our entire trip!,” Roger Kilgore wrote.
The Brats and Cathy Lee were honored recently with a proclamation on their 25th anniversary presented by Assemblyman Will Barclay of the 120th District and minority leader of the Assembly.
“Thank you to everyone here today for your dedication to Phoenix,” Barclay said. “Your group has managed to make Lock 1 in Phoenix a tourist destination and it is no wonder why. Your hospitality and service are second to none, and to see our youth taking such pride in community and leadership roles at an early age can only lead to good—for the individuals involved and the community as a whole. I applaud you here today and applaud those who have volunteered in the past with the Bridge House Brats. Obviously, you’ve built a legacy of service under Cathy Lee’s capable leadership.”
It’s all nothing short of a great win-win for Phoenix and the Bridge House Brats.
“They brought pride to Phoenix,” Lee said of them. And all you need to do is go there to see how true that is.
The Brat Shack is at 55 State Rd. in Phoenix.
Their website is at www.bridgehousebrats.com
