The Broadwell Hospitality Group major sponsor for Dragon Boat Event

OSWEGO – The Broadwell Hospitality Group, is a major sponsor of the Oswego Dragon Boat Festival, Saturday, Aug. 6. The one-day festival takes place in Oswego’s Breitbeck Park with boats competing in the adjacent Oswego harbor. The daylong event is free to spectators and will be filled with Dragon Boat racing, the colorful team tent city, food, games, and the midday Heroes Challenge – a race between area law enforcement. In addition, there will be live music with the band “Off the Reservation” from 1-4 p.m., sponsored by Mayor William Barlow Jr., and the city of Oswego.
“The Broadwell Hospitality Group (BHG) is excited to be involved in this tremendous event that brings together area businesses, friends, and family to support our local YMCA,” stated George Broadwell Jr., owner of the BHG. Broadwell has participated in two of the Dragonboat Festivals in the past and commented on what an outstanding and unique event it is. “To have the opportunity to spend the day outside with people, trying something different and having fun on our beautiful lake, while knowing you are supporting a valuable community organization like the Y – it doesn’t get much better than that” Broadwell added.
Broadwell noted what an asset the Y is to the Oswego downtown, pointing out the times he and his son, Bruce have been able to spend time playing basketball at the facility. “There were many times when schools were closed, other facilities were inaccessible, and the Y was there – ready and open for the kids” he concluded.
With businesses overlooking the Oswego Harbor and Lake Ontario waterway, Broadwell understands the importance of a vibrant community that offers opportunities for all. The Broadwell Hospitality Group provides a meeting destination for businesses, groups, weddings and special events. The state-of-the-art facilities, river and lake view restaurants, mid and upscale hotels, and venues provide everything business and leisure travels look for in a destination location.
“We are so very grateful for the generosity of the Broadwell Hospitality Group for providing lodging for our Dragonboat professional staff,” said Cheryl Baldwin, Oswego YMCA Executive Director. Baldwin added that the event requires professional coaches and special equipment to bring this event to Oswego. “It really is a one-of-a-kind event for this area and a terrific opportunity for businesses and friends to spend an exciting day together,” she added. Baldwin noted that the Dragonboat Festival is one of the Oswego YMCA’s fundraising events. All financial support from this and other YMCA events goes into the programs and services with the most urgent need.”
Trish Levine, Oswego YMCA Director of Health and Wellness helps to coordinate YMCA special events. Levine noted that the Dragonboat Festival would not be possible without the financial and in-kind support it receives from the community. Team recruitment is the most challenging part of the event, and Levine noted that this year the Y received outstanding support and enthusiasm from volunteer Emily Lukowski of the Fitzgibbons Agency. “Emily knows the Y and wanted to help, and she has worked tirelessly. We are an organization of men, women and children joined together by a shared commitment of nurturing the potential of kids, promoting healthy living, and fostering a sense of responsibility,” noted Levine. “Our volunteers, staff and community partners are what help us to strengthen our ability to positively impact people’s lives.”
Spectators will be able to watch the authentic 40’ Hong-Kong style dragon boats as they race in the Oswego Harbor channel behind the park. Evening practice sessions will begin on Wednesday, Aug. 3 and continue through Friday, Aug. 5, with the main event taking place Saturday, Aug. 6, from 9 a.m.-4 p.m.
For more information or to register a team, call the Oswego YMCA at 315-342-6082.
