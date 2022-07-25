The Broadwell Hospitality Group major sponsor for Dragon Boat Event

OSWEGO – The Broadwell Hospitality Group, is a major sponsor of the Oswego Dragon Boat Festival, Saturday, Aug. 6. The one-day festival takes place in Oswego’s Breitbeck Park with boats competing in the adjacent Oswego harbor. The daylong event is free to spectators and will be filled with Dragon Boat racing, the colorful team tent city, food, games, and the midday Heroes Challenge – a race between area law enforcement. In addition, there will be live music with the band “Off the Reservation” from 1-4 p.m., sponsored by Mayor William Barlow Jr., and the city of Oswego.

“The Broadwell Hospitality Group (BHG) is excited to be involved in this tremendous event that brings together area businesses, friends, and family to support our local YMCA,” stated George Broadwell Jr., owner of the BHG. Broadwell has participated in two of the Dragonboat Festivals in the past and commented on what an outstanding and unique event it is. “To have the opportunity to spend the day outside with people, trying something different and having fun on our beautiful lake, while knowing you are supporting a valuable community organization like the Y – it doesn’t get much better than that” Broadwell added.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.