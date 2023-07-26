WATERTOWN — The Stage Notes production of “Guys and Dolls” is relying on a gang of alumni and volunteers to help stage the classic oddball romantic comedy.
The show opens at 7:30 tonight at the Dulles State Office Building auditorium. It continues at the same time/location on Friday and Saturday.
Stage Notes, a nonprofit youth theater group which has a foundation of giving back to the community, was founded 15 years ago by Ticia K. Aumell. Education in theater and
philanthropy are the cornerstones of the organization. Since 2009, Stage Notes has donated over $60,000 to local organizations.
In selecting “Guys and Dolls,” Aumell faced a few hurdles, including it being a “Golden Age” show, which usually means a large ensemble.
“With only 15 student members in Stage Notes, it’s hard to fill out an ensemble,” Aumell said.
To help fill out the cast, local veteran community players Dan Davis and Alice Jean Boucher volunteered for roles.
“Dan and Alice Jean agreed to play the important roles of Lieutenant Brannigan and General Cartwirght, leaving our students the opportunities to fit into the three main groups in the show — The Crapshooters, The Hot Box Performers and The Save-A Soul-Mission workers,” Aumell said.
Stage Notes usually has about 30 performers. The COVID-19 pandemic curtailed the number of performers, who audition for the troupe’s annual show in the fall.
“We feel that there is a reduction in students involved in arts programs in schools, which in turn, means fewer numbers for us,” Aumell said. “As the school programs recover, we anticipate seeing an increase in interested students. Everyone is in the same boat and we are starting to see an upswing.”
Stage Notes alumni, traditional volunteers for past shows, also became involved for “Guys and Dolls.” “Most of them had already reached out and asked to be involved on the production side of the show,” Aumell said.
“Guys and Dolls” also features the return of the Stage Notes live orchestra — which includes alumni. Drew Autote plays trumpet and Philip Marra III is the conductor. Both are from the Stage Notes class of 2021.
In 2019, Aumell joined forces with Andrea Wischerath, instrumental music teacher at Watertown High School, to try and start a Stage Notes Orchestra that would incorporate professional musicians with talented high school musicians. “The orchestra for our production of ‘Chicago’ in July 2019 was a wonderful experience and we were looking forward to building the program,” Aumell said. “The pandemic hit and all our plans stopped.”
Last summer’s production of “Rent,” when Stage Notes returned to live theater after the pandemic break, didn’t lend itself to a live orchestra.
“In choosing a show this year, one of our boxes to check off was a show that was scored for an orchestra,” Aumell said. “What better way to get the Stage Notes Orchestra back on track than a Frank Loesser score from one of our most beloved Broadway musicals?”
In addition to conductor Marra, a music composition major at SUNY Fredonia, the orchestra has three other college students and music majors playing in the orchestra: Autote, SUNY Potsdam’s Crane School of Music; Ashley Zielezinski, tenor sax and flute, SUNY Fredonia; and Vatressa Teamoh, percussion, Crane School of Music.
an added element
Autote, a music education major on the vocal track, joined Stage Notes in his junior year at WHS. In 2019, Stage Notes presented “The Theory of Relativity,” recorded at Case Middle School, as a virtual production. “It was a great experience,” Autote said. “I got to grow a lot as a performer.”
He said a live band brings an added element for audience members, especially in a show like “Guys and Dolls.”
“There’s a lot of cool dance numbers in the show where you just hear the band playing,” he said. “That lets you really appreciate the instrumental music. With a show like this which is really big, that’s really impactful.”
He’s also enjoying the camaraderie of the band.
“Getting to work with all these different people, many of whom I’ve known for a while, is really special, including my friend, Philip Marra, who graduated with me and is conducting. He’s doing a phenomenal job.”
He added, “Being able to give back this way as a Stage Notes alumni, especially with an instrument that I played all throughout school, has been amazing. Ticia is so supportive of everyone.”
The orchestra also has a 2023 graduate of Watertown High School, Rayhan Davis, three current WHS students — Riley Burns, Rosalyn Lewis and Eleanor Stevens — along with South Jefferson Central student Jack Mangan.
“Andrea Wischerath, Jon Cole, Bob Harvell, and myself are all playing, and we are all veteran pit performers and professional musicians,” Aumell said. “We have five high school students joining us to round out the orchestra and learn about playing in a musical theater orchestra.”
Considered by many to be the perfect musical comedy, “Guys and Dolls” ran for 1,200 performances when it opened on Broadway in 1950.
“We chose ‘Guys And Dolls’ because we wanted a good, old fashioned book musical, with a ‘scene-song-scene-song’ format,” Aumell said. “We wanted to work on acting through dialogue — last year, ‘Rent’ was sung through. We wanted something fun and entertaining. ‘Guys And Dolls’ fits the bill.”
The show, licensed through Music Theatre International, concerns gambler Nathan Detroit, who tries to find the cash to set up the biggest craps game in town while the authorities breathe down his neck. Meanwhile, his girlfriend and nightclub performer, Adelaide, laments that they’ve been engaged for 14 years. Nathan turns to fellow gambler, Sky Masterson, for the dough, and Sky ends up chasing the straight-laced missionary, Sarah Brown, as a result. “Guys and Dolls” switches from Times Square to the cafes of Havana, Cuba, and into the sewers of New York City.
The student cast list for the Stage Notes production of “Guys and Dolls”:
Evan Autote, 11th grade, Watertown High School.
Jared Bast, 12th grade, WHS.
Felicity DelGrando, 9th grade, WHS.
Kelsee Donato, 9th grade, WHS.
Arianna Dyer, 9th grade, South Jefferson Central.
Ava Hanson, 12th grade, WHS.
Alexandra Ives, 11th grade, Thousand Islands Central.
Adelyne Jareo, 12th grade, Sackets Harbor Central.
Mia Kelly, 10th grade, WHS.
Jack Marra, 11th grade, WHS.
Mia Mouaikel, 10th grade, South Jefferson Central.
Jonah Stone, 11th grade, WHS.
Finley Swartz, 10th grade, WHS.
Joel Trimper, 11th grade, General Brown Central.
Olivia Urf, 11th grade, WHS.
The details
n WHAT: Stage Notes presents “Guys and Dolls.”
n WHEN: 7:30 tonight, Friday and Saturday at the Dulles Street Office Building, 317 Washington St., Watertown.
n COST: $15 general admission. $12 for students and senior citizens. Advance tickets are available at Kinney Drugs locations of Washington and Coffeen streets.
n OF NOTE: School supplies will be collected at all performances for Watertown Urban Mission’s Backback Program. The production is made possible by Watertown Savings Bank and a grant funded by the Youth Philanthropy Council of the Northern New York Community Foundation.
