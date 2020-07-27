The Gifford Foundation pledges its support of Fulton Block Builders

FULTON - Just before the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, Megan Wagner-Flynn, Gifford Foundation Senior Program Officer, met with Cindy Woods, Fulton Block Builders (FBB) Fundraising Committee member, and Linda Eagan, FBB Director. “It was a lively interactive meeting,” said Woods. “Megan had great questions and helpful advice. We learned so much about the foundation’s processes and extensive support for CNY non-profits. In late May when FBB received their generous donation we were delighted.”
“Community grantmaking is our way to have reactive grant funds available for nonprofit organizations,” said Wagner-Flynn. “Instead of having an open application and grant deadlines, we emphasize a personal approach, where we discuss with organizations their potential project or program before deciding on next steps. A primary goal of this conversation is to also understand each organization’s total capacity. We believe that organizations do their best work, and serve community members in the most effective way, when they are strong and durable. Fulton Block Builders impressed us with their successes and tenacity.”
As an independent private foundation with a visionary board, the Gifford Foundation is uniquely positioned as an innovating presence in Central New York. Through their initiatives, grantmaking and community engagement they have been directing support in an intentionally transformative and flexible manner since 1954. To learn more about the foundation go to https://giffordfoundation.org/
Fulton Block Builders is a volunteer grass roots organization within the city of Fulton dedicated to community revitalization one block at a time. For more Fulton Block Builder information, follow their Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/fultonblockbuilders/ or go to their website https://www.fultonblockbuilders.com/
