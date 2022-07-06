The Last Station Project in Dexter held a ground-breaking ceremony on June 12. The amount raised thus far for the project is at approximately $62,500.
“We are steadily approaching our anticipated goal of $100,000 for the project while at the same time anticipating having to raise more to offset the increased costs associated with today’s construction,” said project chairman Gerry A. Kostyk. “With the village and town’s help we will be relocating a storm drain to accommodate the location of the new building.” He added that due to fundraising hampered by the pandemic, construction costs and availability of building materials , beginning of construction will be moved to next year.
The Dexter Historical Society and the Dexter Volunteer Fire Dept. Inc. joined forces two years ago for The Last Station — a Dexter building that will house two treasured historical pieces of equipment from the Dexter Fire Department along with various other memorabilia relating to the village’s heritage of firefighters and firefighting.
The Dexter Volunteer Fire Department, Inc. has a maltese memorial cross project to honor firefighters and auxiliary members who have answered their last call. It will be displayed at The Last Station. Plaques for the cross can be purchased by family and friends of those who served the Dexter Fire Department.
Forms, required for the plaques on the cross, are available at the display or by contacting Mr. Kostyk at 315-405-3412 or email gkostyk@twcny.rr.com.rtfg.
(0) comments
