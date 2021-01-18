The Oswego Health Foundation receives donation from Walmart

OSWEGO – The Oswego Health Foundation was recently awarded $5,000 through Walmart’s Local Community Grant program.
The philanthropic arm of Oswego Health applied for the grant to support the new mental health and wellness facility that is set to open in early 2021 on East Cayuga Street in Oswego, called Oswego Health Lakeview Center for Mental Health and Wellness.
“Walmart is happy to help support this important expansion in our city,” stated Oswego Walmart Store Manager, Ken Cook. “This is something that will help a lot of people who may not have been able to receive care without this program.”
Before this significant grant, the Oswego Health Foundation has received support from Walmart varying from in-kind gifts to support of yearly events.
“Oswego Health is committed to improving the mental health for CNY residents,” shared Oswego Health Foundation Director of Business and Community Development, Michele Hourigan. “We are so fortunate to have the support of Walmart over the years and we are especially proud that they have stepped up to support our new state-of-the-art facility.”
As the only behavioral health services inpatient and outpatient provider in Oswego County, Oswego Health has constructed a facility specifically built to provide this specialized care. The health system has renovated 42,000 square feet of a former grocery store, to feature 32 inpatient beds. Patients will find the new location offers a welcoming, soothing, and healing environment that includes secure outdoor spaces, comfortable interior areas, and a kitchen area. Also, to assist those that utilize these services become healthier overall, primary care services will be available onsite.
To learn more about the foundation, visit www.oswegohealth.org/foundation
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.