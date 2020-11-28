PULASKI — In 1994, four local churches felt the area needed a permanent location for people to access food when they need it and not have to wait for a monthly distribution of food. Basically what was required was a kind of mini grocery store and the Pulaski Community Cupboard was conceived. Located at 12 Bridge St. the Community Cupboard has now been serving the area for 26 years.
Bruce Nothstein who is the coordinator at the Cupboard said that the first time a customer visits the Cupboard they are asked to fill in a simple form. Identification for each family member is required. No money is exchanged at the Cupboard but based on family size and income each customer is assigned points. Those points can be used to purchase grains, juices, fruits and vegetables and protein items.
Browsing through the shelves you find canned foods, boxes of pasta, and many other non perishable items. Cakes and bread are also available and occasionally fresh vegetables. In the spring vice president Jan Tighe plants some vegetables and flowers outside of the Cupboard and the veggies and herbs are available to anyone.
Nothstein wants folks to know that frozen meats, fish and fresh dairy products are also available. Condiments, soups, snacks and nuts are available free of points.
The food that is available is due to the generosity of the following local stores: Aldis, TOPS, Grindstone Creek, Dollar General and even the Pulaski schools. Many items are obtained from the Food Bank of Central New York and donations from individuals. Due to the pandemic the Cupboard has not been able to hold any major fundraisers but local business and individuals have stepped in to help fill the void. Riverview Redemption Center located at 16 S. Jefferson St. holds a monthly collection for the Cupboard. Financial assistance is important because for every $1 Nothstein receives he can purchase $3 worth of food. The Cupboard is a member of the United Way and can be found on Facebook.
Nothstein is assisted by what he describes as “a fantastic bunch of volunteers”. During this pandemic the number of volunteers has been reduced to just three and they are Janice Cortes, Bonnie Lewis and Avor Lewis. Hours that the Cupboard is open has also been cut back. They are open Mondays from 2 to 5 p.m. and Fridays from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. By the way Nothstein is an avid cook who is always willing to discuss and swap recipes.
