The river’s end bookstore donates books to YMCA

OSWEGO – Local independent bookstore, the river’s end, recently donated a variety of children’s books to the Oswego YMCA’s Play and Learn Center. The Play and Learn Center is operated by YMCA trained staff who will watch and entertain children within the facility. YMCA staff lead children through a variety playtime activities including crafts, dress-up, active play and story time.
“We are so very grateful for the donation of new books to our Play and Learn Center by the river’s end bookstore”, stated Cheryl Baldwin, interim executive director of the YMCA. “Having a library of new selections for our children is a generous and wonderful gift”.
The river’s end bookstore has been a long time supporter of the Oswego YMCA, most notably serving as the sponsor of the Kids Fun Run as part of the annual Harborfest Run event.
The Oswego YMCA is located at 265 W. First St., Oswego. For more information, call 315-342-6082 or visit www.oswegoymca.org.
