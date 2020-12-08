WATERTOWN — The Rock Church is preparing boxes for its annual “A Cheerful Season — You Are Not Alone” program.
The church plans to give away gift baskets to senior adults in the community on Dec. 19.
Volunteers are collecting personal hygiene items, gloves, scarfs, hats, snacks, etc., to fill the baskets.
This year, due to the pandemic, baskets cannot be delivered, so they will have to be picked up at the church, 2460 Hinds Road.
The volunteers will pack and seal the baskets from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday and Dec. 16. There is a box outside the church for basket donations.
Baskets may be picked up from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Dec. 19, from the church’s “Winter Wonderland.”
Last year, the church gave away more than 250 baskets.
For more information on the program, or to nominate someone to receive a box, contact The Rock Church at 315-921-1170 or write to therockchurchnny@gmail.com.
