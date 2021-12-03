The Salvation Army rings those bells for their 2021 Kettle Drive

OSWEGO – It’s that time of year again, and the bell ringers are out manning those red kettles to fund the works of the Salvation Army.
Lt. Alyxandra Allen has taken the lead of the charity’s effort this year, her first time overseeing it. And it’s proven a challenge in these COVID times.
They don’t have as many volunteers as last year, and that has severely limited this year’s kettle drive.
“We have 16 stands we can stand at, but we only have three or four open every day. I’m having a hard time finding steady volunteers,” Allen said.
Those who’d like to volunteer can call Allen at 315-326-6999. She tries to be accommodating. Schedules can be very flexible, Allen said.
So for now, they’re concentrating on their top sites.
“Right now, we’re mostly going to Walmarts,” Allen said, “because they’re where we get out biggest donations. If we have enough (volunteers), we try to get to Tops and then Price Chopper.”
People seem to carry less cash on them these days, and that in itself can reduce donations. And so, the Salvation Army has come up with somewhat of a solution.
They don’t take credit cards, “but on the kettles,” Allen said, “we have a place where you can do Apple Pay, or you can scan a QR code, and it’ll send you directly to our donation website. It will go to wherever your zip code is attached to your card. Especially this year, people don’t have the change. But we do have that option now.”
People can also go to www.salvationarmyusa.org which allows you to donate locally.
“So, there’s many ways to donate if people don’t have money when they get to the stands,” Allen said.
This year’s kettle drive started Nov. 12. It will end on Dec. 24 at 3 p.m.
It goes on six days a week, every day but Sunday, from 8 a.m.-10 p.m.
“Saturdays are usually our big days,” Allen said. “We get a lot of donations on Saturdays.”
Nevertheless, donations are somewhat down this year.
“This Saturday we only made $1,000,” Allen noted, “where last year on this Saturday, we made $2,000.
“The money goes right to the Oswego and Fulton Corps, and we use it to run our programs, to buy food at the food pantry, and to help run our buildings. Really, we wouldn’t be running without these donations and the generosity of Oswego and Fulton. This year we have to come up with $70,000, so if we can come up with that, we’ll be set for the whole year. I have high hopes for this year.
“And even though we don’t have a lot of volunteers, the ones we have are very loyal and they’ve been doing this for years. And just the fact that people are so eager to give,” she said, “it’s just amazing.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.