The Shineman Foundation awards first-round grants for 2022

OSWEGO – Eight not-for-profit organizations were awarded grants totaling $235,746 from the Richard S. Shineman Foundation in the first of three 2022 grant rounds at its April board meeting. Projects reach a wide range of people and organizations that focus on education, health and human services, community revitalization, arts and culture and historic preservation.
The United Way, on behalf of The Literacy Coalition of Oswego County, was awarded $63,000 in order to maintain and support the future growth of Imagination Library in the county. The program aims to provide a free, age appropriate book once a month to every child from birth to age five.
The Shineman Foundation awarded Oswego County Opportunities the second largest grant, of $50,400, enabling the organization to sustain its critical PATH program (Program to Assist Teenage Homeless) until expected federal funding is received in September.
Other health and human services grants were given to Clear Path for Veterans for its Peer Support Program expansion in Oswego County and to St. Luke Health Services for funding toward a new replacement bus to transport seniors and individuals with disabilities.
Community revitalization grants were given to the Oswego Lacrosse Foundation for replacement of obsolete equipment in time for the new lacrosse season, and the New Haven Elementary School for completion of its planned new playground.
The Shineman Foundation also awarded a grant to Symphoria, to fund its return to Oswego in July to present a free outdoor community concert on the historic grounds of Fort Ontario.
Finally, a historical preservation grant was given to the Schroeppel Historical Society for renovations of its building in the 108-year old former St. John’s Episcopal Church in the village of Phoenix.
For more information on grant recipients and the Richard S. Shineman Foundation, visit www.shinemanfoundation.org. People can direct questions to info@shinemanfoundation.org and keep up with the day-to-day on Twitter (@shinemanfound) and on Facebook.
The mission of the Richard S. Shineman Foundation is to be a catalyst for change and to enhance the quality of life in Oswego County. It engages in charitable activities with integrity, honesty and compassion, and pursues excellence through the highest professional grant-making standards. The foundation uses its resources to stimulate economic vitality, to encourage strong social bonds that strengthen the community, and to build the capacity of its not-for-profit partners.
