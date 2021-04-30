MASSENA — A local fitness instructor wants to do some spring cleaning in downtown Massena.
John Roder, owner of The Temple, a local fitness training facility has organized “The Temples Operation Cleanup” for 10 a.m. Sunday, starting at the Massena Town Hall, and all are invited.
Mr. Roder said that a lot of winter’s remnants are still visible on the streets and in the alleyways downtown, and he wants to make sure the area can be as free of garbage as possible.
“It’s kid-oriented. Hopefully parents will bring their kids and show a sense of community unity,” he said.
Local businesses have stepped up to the plate to provide materials needed for the cleanup. Forevermore Studio Photography and H3 Designs are providing work gloves, and Real “Frenchie” Coupal has donated clear plastic garbage bags.
“Frenchie supplied all the garbage bags we need,” Mr. Roder said.
About 20 to 30 individuals helped with last year’s cleanup. The Police Activities League of Massena assisted with the effort.
“Last year we got tons of garbage bags filled. It took about two hours,” he said.
This year, he has been soliciting volunteers on a Facebook event page, and the names have started coming in. He said they’ll split into groups if enough people participate on Sunday.
The cleanup will head down Main Street to just past the post office, down East Orvis Street and left on Glenn Street, down past the library and up to the Grasse River bridge on Main Street, a distance of about a quarter mile. They’ll be looking for the “most random garbage-filled areas the winter has left behind” and will clean it up.
In case of rain, the cleanup will be held May 11.
