OSWEGO — When the Theater Arts Youth Academy (TAYA) enters the 2021 season, all indications are that in person productions will be limited until state health guidelines allow for safe attendance in the Frances Marion Brown Theater at the Civic Arts Center of Oswego.
But this past October, the group ventured into the world of virtual productions when they presented their comedy, “Do You Read Me.” It was because of the support from the Garrett Dunsmoor Memorial Foundation, TAYA had the resources to successfully produce this show. Through the streaming company, Broadway on Demand, the production was broadcast over the airways and reached subscribers nationally.
Once again this year, the foundation has extended its generosity to the Oswego Players, Inc. and specifically its youth theater program by giving them a $500 grant.
