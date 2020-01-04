Theresa Rotary donates to BackPack Program
Theresa Rotary recently made a $500 donation to the Theresa Primary BackPack Program. Pictured, from left, are Brenda Leddy, Theresa Primary principal; Jill Van Hoesen, Theresa Rotary secretary; and Kim Dyson, Theresa Primary nurse.

