MASSENA — Decorated Jeeps will hit the road on Saturday for the Fourth Coast Jeeps’s third annual Holly Jolly Jeep Run, and it will be for a good cause.
Organizer Kimberly Jeffords said they’ll be raising money this year to benefit local veterans and the St. Vincent de Paul Christmas program.
“Everybody decks out their jeeps in Christmas lights and decorations,” she said.
The event is for all Jeep lovers. The Massena Volunteer Fire Department will also be taking part in this year’s event, Ms. Jeffords said.
“They can just show up. We register when we get there,” she said.
Participants will meet near Olympia Sports at the St. Lawrence centre mall between 3:15 and 3:30 p.m. They’ll start their parade at 4 p.m. at the mall and end at LBSH Housing in Brasher Falls, with stops in between at the Highland Nursing Home, American Legion Post 79 in Massena, Laurel and Grasmere high rises in Massena and the Massena Rehabilitation and Nursing Center.
The “buy in” for this year’s event is a platter of baked goods and a $10 donation or toy of their choice for St. Vincent de Paul. The baked goods will be dropped off and they’ll have their Jeeps judged at their stops. The Jeep with the most votes will be the winner. This year’s prize is donated by Fourth Coast Jeeps.
More information about Saturday’s event can be found at http://wdt.me/TA9Fth.
According to the group’s Facebook page, Fourth Coast Jeeps is an official Jeep club in Northern New York for Jeep owners of all kinds to come together and share their passion for off-roading and Jeep life. They promote the Tread Lightly movement, as well as fun and safe off-road adventure and travel. Tread Lightly is a nonprofit organization in the United States with the mission to encourage responsible use of the outdoors.
Fourth Coast Jeeps hosts events and meets and does charity work throughout the north country, as well as promotes positivity throughout the off-road community.
