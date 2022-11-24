Third annual stocking drive for Syracuse VA

OSWEGO COUNTY - Assembly Minority Leader Will Barclay (R,C,I-Pulaski) announced the third annual “Stockings for Veterans” drive – an effort to collect personal-care items for veterans who must spend the Christmas holiday at the VA Medical Center in Syracuse. The drive is also a chance to stock much-needed supplies for the medical center that can be given to veterans at the hospital throughout the year.
“The holidays provide a perfect opportunity to say to our veterans, ‘thank you for your service.’ This year, I am proud to partner with the Oswego County Clerk’s office, Carpenters Local 277, students from New Visions and numerous others to expand public drop-off points for items,” said Leader Barclay. “Members of the public – organizations, businesses, school groups and individuals – are invited to be a part of this initiative. In the past, people have been extremely generous with their donations, and I hope this year we can continue that same tradition and provide a little help to those who dedicated their lives to protecting and serving our communities at home and abroad.”
“We are thrilled to partner once again with Leader Barclay’s office. This has become a welcome tradition and our hospital is thankful to have that connection north of our center for those who wish to support the VA and its mission. The gifts and cards bring the veterans Christmas cheer, and it is heartwarming to see their appreciation,” said Robert McLean, Lt. Col. USMC (RET.), Public Affairs Officer with the Syracuse VA Medical Center.
This year, the “Stockings for Veterans” drive is looking to collect the following items:
• Stockings (that can be filled)
• Large-print word finds/crossword puzzles
• Uno or other small board games
• Sweatpants and sweatshirts
• Men’s underwear and colored T-shirts
• Slip-on canvass shoes or croc-type shoes (all sizes)
Donated personal-care items may be dropped off at the following locations:
• Leader Barclay’s District Office located at 19 Canalview Mall, Fulton, NY 13069;
• Fulton DMV located at 200 N. Second St., Fulton, NY 13069;
• Oswego DMV located at 384 E River Rd., Oswego, NY 13126;
• Pulaski DMV located at 2 Broad St., Pulaski, NY 13142;
• CiTi BOCES located at 179 County Route 64, Mexico, NY 13114; and
• Carpenters Local 277 located at 6920 Princeton Ct., Syracuse, NY 13212.
Monetary donations to the “VA Medical Center” will also be accepted.
