Third annual stocking drive for Syracuse VA

OSWEGO COUNTY - Assembly Minority Leader Will Barclay (R,C,I-Pulaski) announced the third annual “Stockings for Veterans” drive – an effort to collect personal-care items for veterans who must spend the Christmas holiday at the VA Medical Center in Syracuse. The drive is also a chance to stock much-needed supplies for the medical center that can be given to veterans at the hospital throughout the year.

“The holidays provide a perfect opportunity to say to our veterans, ‘thank you for your service.’ This year, I am proud to partner with the Oswego County Clerk’s office, Carpenters Local 277, students from New Visions and numerous others to expand public drop-off points for items,” said Leader Barclay. “Members of the public – organizations, businesses, school groups and individuals – are invited to be a part of this initiative. In the past, people have been extremely generous with their donations, and I hope this year we can continue that same tradition and provide a little help to those who dedicated their lives to protecting and serving our communities at home and abroad.”

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.