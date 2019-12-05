SACKETS HARBOR — Hosted by Wreaths for Veterans, the third annual wreath laying ceremony will take place at the Sackets Harbor Military Cemetery beginning at 11 a.m. Dec. 14.
With the goal of placing wreaths on the gravestones of unknown soldiers and as many others as possible each year, donations have been collected ahead of the event in the hopes that more wreaths will be placed this year. The first year of the event, 300 wreaths were placed on graves, with 400 placed the following year.
The money collected through donations left over after the wreaths have been purchased will be donated to a local veterans group.
