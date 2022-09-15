OSWEGO - The Oswego County Suicide Prevention Coalition in partnership with Suicide Awareness Voices of Education (SAVE) will host the 12th Annual Stride to SAVE Lives walk to raise awareness of suicide and mental health. This event will take place on Saturday, Sept. 17 at the SUNY Oswego Marano Campus Center. Free registration is online through Friday. On site registration begins at 9 a.m. The program will begin following registration and check-in.
Stride to SAVE Lives – Program Schedule
9–11 a.m. - Check-In, registration, resource fair, raffles
SAVE Memorial – Hearts for Hope
10:30 a.m. - Welcome; NYS Assembly Proclamation; Dr. Dan Reidenberg; Vocal Effects Group; memorial reading of names
11 a.m. – Walk/run begins
Return for refreshments, resource fair and raffles
12:30 p.m. – Raffle winners announced
New this year is Hearts for Hope, a photo memorial. Bring a non-returnable photo of a loved one to display. Refreshments and raffles will be available. The 5K route is mapped out which goes around SUNY Campus with an alternative shorter route and maps will be available. This event brings together mental health advocates, prevention organizations, survivors, allies and community members to unite and raise awareness of suicide prevention. This event is an important part of suicide awareness and prevention. The resource fair will include over a dozen service providers with information and staff. Vocal Effects will once again provide an acapella song. The memorial portion will include reading of the names provided of those who completed suicide. Provide names and photos at the registration/check-in table. The SUNY Oswego Men’s Ice Hockey Team Members will once again be on hand to assist with the event.
Stigma remains a prominent barrier to individuals seeking help when they are experiencing thoughts of suicide. According to research by the American Foundation of Suicide Prevention, suicide is the second leading cause of death in New York state by young people ages of 25-34 and is the third leading cause of death in youth ages of 10-24. Suicide is the 12th leading cause of death overall in the United States. The Oswego County Suicide Prevention Coalition wants to remind Oswego County residents that they are not alone in their struggle.
If a person or someone they love is struggling with their mental health or thoughts of suicide, call the new National Crisis Line 988. For Mobile Crisis Services in Oswego County call 315-251-0800.
