This year, get a letter from Santa!

OSWEGO - The helper elves at Pay it Forward Oswego County, Oswego County Habitat for Humanity, The Ship Yard, Person to Person: Citizen Advocacy and iHeart Oswego are working closely with Santa Claus to bring “Letters From Santa” to Oswego County.
If a child would like to receive a letter from Santa, simply drop off an self-addressed and stamped envelope. One envelope per child (print as they want to get the name right).
Envelopes can be dropped off at the Santa Claus Post Box and located at the The Ship Yard, 184 Water St., South in Oswego (behind Canal Commons) starting Friday, Nov. 27, Monday through Friday, during regular business hours, 9 a.m.-6 p.m. To ensure Santa has plenty of time to respond to a letter, be sure it is dropped off by Dec. 15.
