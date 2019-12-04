WATERTOWN — The New York State Zoo at Thompson Park has kicked off its “Angels for Animals” campaign to raise the necessary funds to sustain the animals and their care through the winter.
The campaign was put together last year to help raise funds for the daily care of the zoo’s animals — an average of about $600 a day — and to provide habitat improvements, enrichment items, and warming supplies to help keep the animals healthy, warm and active.
With a starting goal of $5,000, the zoo was able to raise nearly $7,000 through the generosity of many individuals from the community. This year’s goal is $10,000 and has already brought in $4,300, according to a tracker on the zoo’s website.
A list of needed items and how to donate to the zoo are available at www.nyszoo.org/angels-for-animals/.
For information about the New York State Zoo at Thompson Park or the “Angels for Animals” program, call Debbie Bleier, director of marketing and development, at (585) 703-5130 or email debbie@nyszoo.org.
