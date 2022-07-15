CLAYTON — The Thousand Islands Performing Arts Fund, Inc., which operates the Clayton Opera House, has announced the election of three new members to its governing board of directors: Sharon L. Dilworth, Judith C. Mower and Bryan R. Olson.
■ Ms. Dilworth, who is known as Sherri, is a life-long musician and graduate of the Crane School of Music at SUNY Potsdam. Starting as a K-3 music teacher in Fairport, Monroe County, she continued in other schools in Pennsylvania and taught piano lessons from her home. She retired following a 23-year career teaching music in elementary schools in the Philadelphia City School District.
Ms. Dilworth and her husband, Don, relocated to Clayton in 2010 and have volunteered for many local organizations, including the Clayton Opera House. She has also volunteered playing piano for the residents of the Summit Home in Watertown.
■ As an organizational development consultant, Judy Mower helped many dozens of Central New York businesses, nonprofits, professional associations, colleges and civic organizations develop leadership, improve quality, or plan for the future. She holds four degrees from Syracuse University, one undergraduate, two graduate and a Ph.D. in social psychology. She serves as a trustee of Syracuse University and chairwoman of the SU Libraries Advisory Board. She has been an adjunct instructor at the university in both the Maxwell School and the School of Management.
Ms. Mower has served on more than 20 other nonprofit boards over the years. She and her husband, Eric, live in Clayton during the summer and Sarasota, Fla., in winters.
■ Bryan Olson graduated from Niagara University as a Bachelor of Business Administration. He started his professional career as a staff accountant with Bowers and Company CPAs in its Watertown office, later being promoted to senior accountant and then audit supervisor. He joined the Thousand Islands Bridge Authority in 2019 as manager of administration and finance, where he oversees the bi-national financial affairs of the Authority, as well as its world renowned Boldt Castle tourism property.
Mr. Olson and his wife, Ashlynn, and their young daughter live in Redwood.
In a news release, TIPAF board president Timothy J. LaLonde said, “We are pleased and grateful to have three diverse and talented persons join our board. Each brings a different perspective and experiences to our group, and they will strengthen our board as we continue to expand the breadth and depth of our performances and year-round activities at the Clayton Opera House.”
TIPAF is a nonprofit corporation organized in 2003 to assist in funding the renovation of the Clayton Opera House and manage the facility under a partnership agreement with the Town of Clayton, which owns the historic building on Riverside Drive.
