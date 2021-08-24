WATERTOWN — The Sacred Heart Foundation will host its 48th annual benefit dinner on Tuesday, Sept. 21 at Hilton Garden Inn, 1290 Arsenal St.
The guest speaker is scheduled to be Douglas J. Lucia, Bishop of the Syracuse Catholic Diocese. The event begins at 6 p.m. with a social hour followed be dinner at 7.
Tickets are $40 per person.
Dinner choices are chicken, beef or vegetarian.
Tickets can be purchased by contacting the foundation at 315-782-3344; by email at mail@sacredheartfoundation.com or through its website at sacredheartfoundation.com.
The Sacred Heart Foundation, a nonprofit established in 1967, supports the formation of priests for the Missionaries of the Sacred Heart. It’s run by a team of volunteers and has been giving its scholarships since 1968.
