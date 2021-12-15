‘Tithe My Shoes’ collectors meet to deliver and bless shoes

FULTON - Local leaders and elected officials met recently at Assembly Minority Leader Will Barclay’s district office to deliver shoes that were donated to former Central Square Mayor Millard “Mudd” Murphy. Murphy leads the “Tithe My Shoes” effort in Oswego County and helps to set up collection points throughout the area. Leader Barclay’s office has served as a collection point since the drive first began in 2014. Each year, the shoes are delivered to Ralph Rotella, owner of Discount Shoe Repair in Syracuse. Rotella has collected and repaired more than 20,000 pairs of shoes and anticipates a record number this year after an outpouring of community support. This year, the Rev. Jim Tschudy of Central Square Community Church blessed the shoes before they were sent to be cleaned and refurbished. The shoes will be donated to the Rescue Mission of Syracuse. Pictured from left, back row, are: Oswego County Mayor Billy Barlow, Leader Barclay, “Mudd” Murphy, the Rev. Tschudy and Phoenix Mayor Caleb Sweet. Seated are: Fulton Mayor Deana Michaels and Pulaski Mayor Jan Tighe. All helped to collect shoes for the drive.
