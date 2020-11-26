FULTON — Assembly Minority Leader William Barclay announced he will once again participate in the annual Tithe My Shoes drive, an effort to collect new or gently-used shoes and boots for the Rescue Mission.
Tithe My Shoes was started in 2014 by Millard “Mudd” Murphy, former mayor of Central Square and executive director of the Oswego County Conference of Mayors. The drive’s goal this year is to collect new and gently-used shoes by Dec. 7 so the shoes can be repaired and delivered in time for the holidays.
Murphy works with Ralph Rotella, owner of the Discount Shoe Repair store in Syracuse, who donates his time to clean and fix used shoes. The shoes are then donated the Rescue Mission in Oswego and Onondaga counties to reach those in need.
“Mudd started a great thing that fills a real need in the community and I am glad the tradition will continue this year. This is the seventh annual Tithe My Shoe drive and every year, people donate hundreds of pairs of shoes to this cause. I hope this year we can collect just as many pairs of shoes and boots,” said Leader Barclay.
“I’m proud to partner with Leader Barclay’s office on this annual effort. We have some very generous people in the community and I have already begun collecting shoes. People are amazing and I hope together, we can help to make the holidays a little brighter this year again for more people,” said Murphy.
Leader Barclay and Murphy welcome people in the community to drop off any new or gently-used shoes at 200 N. Second St. in Fulton at the building’s main entrance.
For questions, contact Mudd Murphy at 315-952-2828, email murf@besttractor.com or call Leader Barclay’s office at 315-598-5185.
