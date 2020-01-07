Tj Toyota Donates to Ogdensburg food pantry Jan 7, 2020 23 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now TJ Toyota donated $700 to the Ogdensburg Neighborhood center Food Pantry with their Community Giving Calendar. Pictured, from left, are Shawn Williams, TJ Toyota sales manager, and Andrew Miller, Ogdensburg Neighborhood Center director. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Johnson Newspapers 7.1 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Feature Stories Community Giving Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Latest News High school roundup: Massena turns back Canton in girls hockey, 5-1 St. Lawrence County Court City Council approves digital billboards Watertown's Rite Aid Liquors to close in February Split votes mark first meeting of Ogdensburg City Council Investigation not completed on allegations against city manager PHOTOS: Wind, waves create ice mound Long debate over how to pay for Thompson pool is resolved Most Popular This young Lowville entrepreneur is bringing another business to the Bateman Fire claims house and collections, but LaFargeville rubble to become home again St. Lawrence County jail staff stay put, despite inmate reduction High school boys basketball: Lowville answers challenge with key nonleague win over OFA Former Fresh Air kids heartsick over lost NNY connections Classifieds CAVALIER KING CHARLES SPANIELS. 111 - AAA ABES INEXPENSIVE cars and Trucks. Starting at $2,995. 2001 Honda CRV DACHSHUND- PUPS, APR ANTIQUE SPORTING WANTED. FOR SALE or trade. Gilson gas snowblower. 5HP Brigs GERMAN SHEPHERD Pups- AKC reg. $800, $200 deposit will hold POMERANIAN PUP- AKC. 2004 DODGE RAM 1500 - 5.7 HEMI 4WD CASH FOR CARS!
