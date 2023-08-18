LOWVILLE — He couldn’t believe it took less than a minute to devastate the home that took four generations of his family to make just the way it was.

As Joseph C. Sins walked around his family’s home on Fish Creek Road in the town of Lewis, he pointed out what is already missing now that the grounds have been partially cleared of the debris and tree parts that were left behind by the tornado on Aug. 7.

Many of the trees that were destroyed at 1613 Fish Creek Road in the town of Lewis by the Aug. 7 tornado were part of the history of the Sins family, said owner Joseph Sins — an apple tree, a walnut tree, planted by his father who also grew up in the house, commemorated events and provided shade. Julie Abbass/Watertown Daily Times

The corner of a garage on Mud Lake Road in the town of Lewis owned by Filippo and Susan LoGuidice, including the frame, were sucked away by the Aug. 7 tornado that moved north through southern Lewis County. Julie Abbass/Watertown Daily Times

An entire corner of the two-story, two stall garage on Mud Lake road in the town of Lewis owned by Susan LoGuidice and her husband Filippo “Tony” Loguidice was torn off the structure, including the supporting corner beam, an automatic door and siding on the other half of the outer wall when a level-three tornado touched down on Aug. 7. Julie Abbass/Watertown Daily times

Filippo A. and Susan LoGuidice have been working for the past 10 days to figure out what was damaged beyond redemption and what can be salvaged on their rental property and garage on Mud Lake Road in the town of Lewis, and digging out their barn that was flattened during the Aug. 7 tornado. Julie Abbass/Watertown Daily Times

Chairlifts that had been removed from one slope at Snow Ridge Ski Resort on Route 26 in Turin were to be redeployed on a neighboring hill for this winter until more than half of them were flattened by trees felled by the tornado that touched down around southern Lewis County on Aug. 7. Julie Abbass/Watertown Daily times

Nicole Sadowski, co-owner of West Wind Motel and Townhouses on Route 26 in Turin, stands in front of the bucket lift that was being used to add a new metal roof to the motel building on Thursday to prevent further water damage in the building after the Aug. 7 tornado pulled off sections of the previous roof. Julie Abbass/Watertown Daily Times
