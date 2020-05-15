OSWEGO — The Michele Wink Foundation and Trinity Catholic School have each canceled their respective captain and crew golf tournament fundraisers that were scheduled over the next month due to health and safety concerns related to COVID-19.
The Michele Wink Foundation will continue to give scholarships for the 2019-20 school year and beyond due to enormous response from friends, family and the community, according to a recent press release.
Wink is the former beloved Oswego High School athletic director that died tragically in 2018. The golf tournament scholarship fundraiser was initially scheduled for June 13 and will not be made up this year. Organizers have planned for a return between June 11-13 next summer.
The Trinity Catholic School organizers plan to attempt a fall makeup date of their tournament, which was originally slated for May 30. Organizers plan to schedule for June 5 next year if a fall date doesn’t prove feasible, according to the press release.
