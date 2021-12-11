BRASHER FALLS — It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas in the town of Brasher.
Letters to Santa, a Santa parade through town and the annual Christmas tree dedication and lighting are among the activities scheduled this year.
St. Lawrence Central School students in pre-kindergarten through grade 12 are invited to send letters to Santa, which are read by one of Santa’s helpers every Tuesday and Thursday until Dec. 23 on Facebook Live.
Students can submit letters to their teacher, who will forward them on to Santa’s helpers, or they can mail them to Santa, P.O. Box 297, Brasher Falls, N.Y. 13613.
Anyone who submits a letter will be eligible for one of three prizes that will be drawn as part of the event.
More information is available on the Tri-Town Chamber of Commerce Facebook page, at wdt.me/TriCommerce.
Also on the schedule is the town’s annual Christmas tree lighting and dedication, which is scheduled for 6 p.m. Dec. 16 at the town’s municipal building, 11 Factory St. The tree is dedicated annually to a person or people who have made an impact in the community. Because of COVID-19 restrictions, the ceremony will be virtual only.
Among those who have been honored in the past are retired Town Clerk Ellen Fukes, the late Norval Bennett and the late Councilman William Demo, who served on the Brasher Town Council for 56 years. Town Supervisor Mark A. Peets said they’ll be honoring first responders this year.
The dedication is sponsored by the town of Brasher and Tri-Town Chamber of Commerce.
It’s also the night when Santa Claus will make an appearance during this year’s “Santa Parade” through the town, starting at 6:30 p.m. Observers are encouraged to wear a mask and practice physical distancing as they wave to Santa when he travels by them.
